Canonsburg area churches and the Washington City Mission have partnered with Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome to continue the weekly emergency food distributions through May 11 to families in need in Canon-McMillan School District during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Distribution times are planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays, April 20 and 27, and May 4 and 11 at:
Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse, and Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 Pike St., Canonsburg.
No registration is required, and distribution will be on a first-come, first served basis.
Anyone who wants to donate can send checks to Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, P.O. Box 206, Canonsburg, PA 15317.
A $10 donation will provide a bag of food for a family for lunches containing bread, deli meat, peanut butter, jelly, cookies and a bag of apples.