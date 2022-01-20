St. Paul Baptist Church’s Hope Ministries will sponsor a food distribution from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 22 at the church, which is located at 49 South McKean Avenue, Donora.
Participants must be registered to take part in the drive-up distribution. To register, call the church at 724-379-5838 or email stpauldonora@gmail.com.
Participants should provide their full name, contact number, time they wish to enter the distribution line and number of people they will be picking up for. Participants may not pick food up for more than three people.
For those returning to take part in the distribution, who have made no change to their information, there is no need to register again.
Upon arrival at the distribution site, participants will remain in their vehicle, and staff will place all of the food items in each vehicle. Staff will be adhering to CDC guidelines during the distribution.