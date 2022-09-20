St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 South McKean Avenue, Donora will host its monthly drive-up food distribution on Friday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Those not already on the church distribution list are required to register by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 by emailing stpauldonora@mail.com or calling 724-379-5838.
The distribution provides at least 40 pounds of food in one or more pre-packed boxes or bags. Participants may also pick up for up to three additional people or families in the same car, if they are registered. Those who have regularly taken part in the distribution need not register unless there has been a change in circumstances.
Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles, as food will be brought to the cars.
