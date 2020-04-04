Canonsburg area churches and the Washington City Mission have partnered with Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome to continue the weekly emergency food distribution to families in need within the Canon-McMillan School District during the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the time of the event at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Muse, has changed.
Two distribution sites and times are planned for Monday.
The Washington City Mission’s pop-up pantry will operate from 1 to 3 p.m. at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St. Canonsburg.
A drive-through distribution of bags with lunch items, including bread and peanut butter, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.
No registration is required, and items will be available on a first-come, first served basis. The distribution is sponsored by the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association.
On March 30, the City Mission distributed food for 115 families at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, while 90 families received lunch items at Holy Rosary.
Anyone who would like to donate to keep the food distribution going can send a check payable to the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, P.O. Box 206, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Checks should be designated for “food.” A donation of $10 covers lunches for a family.