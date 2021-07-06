The two food banks serving Washington County have announced food distribution dates and “grab and go” locations this summer.
Food Helpers, the umbrella organization for the Greater Washington County Food Bank, will hold community outreach food distributions at four locations in the county over the next four Wednesdays this month.
The first will be held this Wednesday at Paris Presbyterian Church in Hanover Township, followed by distributions at Park Avenue Baptist Church in South Franklin on July 14, at Christian Outreach in Marianna on July 21 and the Riverfront parking lot in Fredericktown on July 28. All four “truck to trunk” food distribution events will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Delivering quality foods in a safe manner has always been a focus for our organization, but it really came to light during the pandemic when government guidance urged food banks to find safer ways to deliver food,” Food Helpers Executive Director Connie Burd said in a written statement. “Because we had already transitioned to our ‘truck to trunk’ model, we experienced zero down time in our food delivery during the pandemic and in fact, distributed more food during the pandemic than at any other time in our history.”
The Community Outreach Food Program is designed to serve areas that do not have a nearby food pantry. Food will be packed into boxes at the Food Helpers facility in West Brownsville and distributed directly to vehicles. People are encouraged to register for one of the distributions online at www.foodhelpers.org or by phone at 724-632-2190, ext. 100.
Meanwhile, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank announced nearly two dozen locations for its Summer Youth Café “Grab & Go” food bags for children. The daily meals are free for children younger than 18, and no sign-up is required.
The meal program is targeted for children who do not have access to school meals during the summer, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank spokeswoman Beth Burrell said.
“Because it is summer and school meals are unavailable, kids can also get free meals through any one of a number of Summer Youth Café sites in the county,” Burell said in an emailed statement. “That program does not have any income requirements or registration required. Any child 18 and under can get meals for free.”
The meals are delivered at staggered times at various sites in the county. A full list and times can be found through an interactive map on the food bank’s website at www.pittsburghfoodbank.org. People can also find more information by calling 211 or texting “FOOD” to 877-877.