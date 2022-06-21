With school out, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has opened its Summer Youth Cafes at various sites in the region including Washington and Greene counties.
The cafes are federally funded and provide free meals to any child 18 and younger.
“With the cost of food, gas and the end of the Child Income Tax Credit, families are trying to stretch every dollar to put food on the table. They don’t know if they will have enough to pay their bills and provide food for their kids this summer when their kids are missing two-thirds of the meals they’re used to getting in school,” said Karen Dreyer, director of child nutrition programs for the food bank.
This year, the cafes will no longer provide grab-and-go meals. The majority of sites are changing locations or adjusting protocols to serve communal meals instead.
Families can find the nearest location by texting “FOOD” to 304-304 or by calling 211. This information is also available by visiting pittsburghfoodbank.org and clicking the “Find Food” button at the top of the page.