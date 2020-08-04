Starting today and continuing every Tuesday into the late fall, the Greater Washington County Food Bank, 909 National Pike West, Centerville Borough near Brownsville, will host a farmers market that will include the sale of produce grown on its own farm.
Other vendors during the 4 to 7 p.m. “Farmers Market for a Cause” include:
“What’s to eat, Mama?” featuring cupcakes, cookies and other sweets; Goppy Gyros, which will also sell baklava, hummus and other Middle Eastern specialties; Redemption Farms, producers of pasture-raised chicken and pork; and Washington County Master Gardeners, who will be selling produce.
Hydroponically-grown-on-the-premises basil and lettuce will be available.
“There will also be representatives from the Washington County Chapter of the Ladies’ Homesteading Group and tours of the food bank’s farm and Healthy Habits training center,” said Jodi Gatts, food bank assistant executive director.
The vending area will be at the front of the building under a canopy.
Donations of bulk non-perishable food, personal hygiene items and cash will be accepted.
“We wanted to do this as a fundraising event,” Gatts said. We can have a healthier choice of food in the neighborhood, and we’re trying to help promote the local farmers, too.”