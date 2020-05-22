The Greater Washington County Food Bank has been awarded a $22,837 state grant to assist it with equipment costs related to the preparation, transportation and storage of food, state Rep. Pam Snyder announced Thursday.
Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, said the grant can be used to purchase refrigerated or non-refrigerated box trucks, industrial-sized refrigerators, pallet jacks or dollies for the food bank.
“Our food banks do so much to help our residents in need, including during this current pandemic, and this grant will help them ensure they can properly prepare, store and transport food to ensure nothing goes to waste,” said Snyder.