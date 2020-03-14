Greater Washington County Food Bank management assures clients that services will continue to those who use amenities provided by the facility.
According to the food bank:
• Unless instructed otherwise, continue to pick up products at your designated location during the usual time frame.
• If you are sick, do not visit your pantry.
• Proxies are available for anyone who is unable to pick up his or her distribution, but arrangements must be made in advance whe possible.
• For clients using truckload distributions, staff members will load all products in your trunk to minimize human contact and reduce the opportunity for transmission of virus.
Greater Washington County Food Bank provides services for roughly 5,000 food-insecure individuals across the county.
