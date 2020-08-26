The Greater Washington County Food Bank has released its schedule for September distributions. The distributions will be the similar days and times that were used in August, with the exception of the removal of the 5 to 7 p.m. time for the Southwest Corner Pantry. This was kept consistent to make picking up emergency food resources easier on those in need.
The pantries are open as follows:
- Country Six Pantry: First Saturday in Coal Center, 9 to 11 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Dr., Coal Center (Serving Beth Center, California, Centerville, Coal Center, Ellsworth, and Marianna areas)
- Southwest Corner Pantry: Second Monday in McGuffey, 9 to 11 a.m., across from Sunset Beach, 4170 Route 40, Claysville (Serving McGuffey and Prosperity areas)
- LeMoyne Pantry: Second Saturday in LeMoyne Center, 9 to 11 a.m., 200 Forest Ave., Washington (Serving LeMoyne area)
- Mon Valley Pantry: Third Thursday in Charleroi, 9 to 11 a.m., Chamber of Commerce Parking Lot, 1 Chamber Plaza, (Serving Allenport, Charleroi, Donora, and Monongahela areas)
- Canonsburg Area Pantry: Third Saturday in Canonsburg, 9 to 11 a.m., Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., (Serving Canonsburg, Finleyville, and Peters Twp. Areas)
- Burgettstown Area Pantry: Fourth Wednesday in Atlasburg, 9 to 11 a.m., 1616 Smith Township Road, Atlasburg (Serving Burgettstown and Avella areas)
- McDonald Area Pantry: Fourth Wednesday in McDonald, 9 to 11 a.m., McDonald Municipal Building, 151 School St. (Serving McDonald area)
- Meadow Lands Pantry: Fourth Saturday in Meadow Lands, 9 to 11 a.m., 300 Pike St., (Serving Meadow Lands and Tylerdale areas)
- Community Circle Food Pantry: Every Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday at Community Circle, 9 a.m. to noon, 69 E. Pine St., Washington (Serving downtown Washington areas)
The food bank requests everyone makes sure they are registered. Registration is available at www.gwcfb.org/sign-up-for-assistance. If someone is picking up food on your behalf, proxy pickup can be completed online at the site above. Visit www.gwcfb.org for more details on the Truck to Trunk distributions.