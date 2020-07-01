news 4
Buy Now

The Greater Washington County Food Bank has released its schedule for July distributions.

  • The County Six Pantry, serving the Beth Center, California, Centerville, Coal Center, Ellsworth and Marianna areas, will have a distribution at Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Dr., in Coal Center, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 11.
  • The Southwest Corner Pantry, which serves the McGuffey and Prosperity areas, will have a distribution across from Sunset Beach, 4170 Route 40 in Claysville, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 13
  • The Mon Valley Pantry, which serves the Allenport, Charleroi, Donoroa and Monongahela areas, will have a distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 16, at the Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1 Chamber Plaza in Charleroi.
  • The Canonsburg Area Pantry, which serves the Canonsburg, Finleyville and Peters Township areas, will have a distribution at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 18.
  • The Burgettstown Area Pantry, which serves the Burgettstown and Avella areas, will have a distribution in Atlasburg from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 22 at 1616 Smith Township Road.
  • The Meadowdale Pantry, serving the Tylerdale and Meadowlands areas, will have a distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.July 25, at 300 Pike St., Meadowlands.
  • The Community Circle Food Pantry, serving the Washington area, is having a food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Community Circle, 69 E. Pine St., Washington.

Registration is available at www.gwcfb.org. Proxy pickup can also be completed at that site.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription