The Greater Washington County Food Bank has released its schedule for July distributions.
- The County Six Pantry, serving the Beth Center, California, Centerville, Coal Center, Ellsworth and Marianna areas, will have a distribution at Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Dr., in Coal Center, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 11.
- The Southwest Corner Pantry, which serves the McGuffey and Prosperity areas, will have a distribution across from Sunset Beach, 4170 Route 40 in Claysville, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 13
- The Mon Valley Pantry, which serves the Allenport, Charleroi, Donoroa and Monongahela areas, will have a distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 16, at the Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1 Chamber Plaza in Charleroi.
- The Canonsburg Area Pantry, which serves the Canonsburg, Finleyville and Peters Township areas, will have a distribution at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 18.
- The Burgettstown Area Pantry, which serves the Burgettstown and Avella areas, will have a distribution in Atlasburg from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 22 at 1616 Smith Township Road.
- The Meadowdale Pantry, serving the Tylerdale and Meadowlands areas, will have a distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.July 25, at 300 Pike St., Meadowlands.
- The Community Circle Food Pantry, serving the Washington area, is having a food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Community Circle, 69 E. Pine St., Washington.
Registration is available at www.gwcfb.org. Proxy pickup can also be completed at that site.