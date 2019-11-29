Plenty of turkey, a plethora of pies and no small amount of fellowship were on the menu at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church on Thursday morning.
“Anyone who’s going to be alone on Thanksgiving, we want you to come,” said Lynlee Caliguiri, who was coordinating a busy contingent of volunteers preparing meals at the church, located at 112 W. Pike St. They were getting ready to serve visitors at lunch, and drive meals to the homes of residents who were unable to make it to the church.
The church was one among many organizations in the region and around the country that were providing meals on Thanksgiving Day. All told, about 70 volunteers were at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, and they were set to prepare about 410 meals. The dinner was sponsored by the Canonsburg/Houston Ministerial Association, and all of the food was provided through church and community donations.
Thanksgiving is, of course, a day rich in traditions, and Caliguiri’s family has come back year after year to volunteer at the feast, which is now on its 36th year. It’s also a tradition for Bob Loutsion, who was overseeing the preparation of the meals. Why does he do it?
“I love to give back,” he said.
Meals were also being served from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington City Mission. Scott Blasey, the lead singer of the Pittsburgh-area band The Clarks, sang and played acoustic guitar for diners during lunch, and was joined on some songs by his daughters.
City Mission was providing meals to both residents of the shelter, members of the community and “basically anybody who didn’t have a place to be on Thanksgiving,” according to Dean Gartland, the president and CEO of the City Mission.
The meals on Thursday were part of the City Mission’s weeklong Thanksgiving celebration, where lunch and dinner were served in the days leading up to the holiday.