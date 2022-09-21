The Martha Washington Garden Club will hold its annual flower show Tinsel & Tidings at Washington Crown Center in North Franklin from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will also be a fundraising white elephant sale. The event is free and open to the public.
