A Florida teenager has been charged for making a bomb threat that caused Canon-McMillan High School to be evacuated and its students sent home early last week.
Alex E. Solorio, 14, of Panama City, Fla., was charged with making a false bomb threat, a felony in Florida, according to a news release posted to Bay County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page Wednesday morning.
Solorio made the threat to the school Sept. 9, while a Canon-McMillan student agreed to make a threat to Solorio's school in return, the sheriff's department said.
On Monday, a threatening call was placed to Arnold High School in Florida. The threat was allegedly similar to the one made at Canon-McMillan, the sheriff's department said.
For the Arnold High School threat, Solorio was charged with principal to making a false bomb threat.
According to the post, the Bay County Sheriff's Department and North Strabane police continue to investigate the incident, and additional charges are expected.
Calls to North Strabane Police Department and Canon-McMillan School District were not returned as of press time.