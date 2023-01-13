Tom Flickinger has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the office of Washington County treasurer in the May primary.
Flickinger won the position in 2019, being the first Republican to hold the office in over 20 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tom Flickinger has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the office of Washington County treasurer in the May primary.
Flickinger won the position in 2019, being the first Republican to hold the office in over 20 years.
During the 2019 campaign, Flickinger stated he would save the county $1 million dollars during his four-year term, and indeed he identified two bonds that needed refinanced and saved the county over $1.5 million in interest payments.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, the treasurer’s office never closed, as staff worked in the office daily serving the needs of the taxpayer. Flickinger has focused on operating efficiencies within the office, increasing both speed and accuracy by investing in new technology.
“We treat each taxpayer with respect and try our best to resolve their concerns with a positive, helpful response. Our staff remains well- trained, loyal and a delight to work with,” Flickinger said.
Flickinger has initiated an electronic tax payment option called eNotice, allowing residents to receive their tax bill via email and pay it online. This reduces paper costs, handling costs and response time. Currently, approximately 6,000 residents are participating in the new system with hopes that all residents will choose this method of billing and payment.
“If the voters allow me another four years as treasurer, I will continue to improve the efficiencies of the office as I work with other elected officials to deliver excellent services to the taxpayer,” Flickinger said.
Flickinger is a lifelong South Strabane resident. He graduated from Washington & Jefferson College and has a master of business administration from Waynesburg University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.