One man was jailed following a standoff with police in Washington Monday night.
State police were following a vehicle that had been stolen from Uniontown when it pulled into the driveway at 45 Hayes Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Three people got out of the vehicle and fled into the rear of the building.
One of the suspects was a 32-year-old Washington man who refused to come out after state police had surrounded the house. His father attempted to call him to persuade him to surrender, but the man did not return his father’s calls.
Police deployed a flash bang and briefly entered the residence about 10:45 p.m.
Eventually, five people were taken out of the house and transported to the state police barracks for questioning. No one else was in the building, according to police.
One of the five, Donald Sadler, 35, of Cecil Township, was taken to the Washington County jail on an unrelated warrant. He was jailed shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Two handguns were found outside the building, according to police. State police continue to investigate the incident.
No charges have been in filed in connection with the standoff.