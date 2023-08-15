Nine young women competed in four ages divisions for titles to represent the Greene County Fair during its Aug. 6-12 run.
Adysan Kern, 16, of Waynesburg, was named queen, while Rachel Koratich, 16, of Waynesburg, was named princess.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 2:18 am
Nine young women competed in four ages divisions for titles to represent the Greene County Fair during its Aug. 6-12 run.
Adysan Kern, 16, of Waynesburg, was named queen, while Rachel Koratich, 16, of Waynesburg, was named princess.
The committee expanded its titles this year, naming three other young women to the fair court. Cameron Wendell, 14, of Holbrook, was named junior princess; Peyton Duncan, 10, of Clarksville, was named little princess, and Marklee Beal, 8, of Rices Landing, was named mini princess.
The mini division accepted contestants from ages 6 to 8, the littles from ages 9 to 12, and the juniors from ages 13 to 15. Contestants for the queen and princess could range in age from 16 to 20.
The winners greeted fairgoers throughout the week, and Kern will travel to Hershey in January to compete for the title of Pennsylvania State Fair Queen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.