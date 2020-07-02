Five more SCI-Greene inmates have been charged for crimes ranging from an assault on a corrections officer to drug possession.
The cases were brought Tuesday before District Judge D. Glenn Bates against Richard George Cunningham, 37, Jamar Davis, 36, Garrett Raymond Sainiak, 43, Joshua Walker, 32, and David Willis, 34, court records show.
The charges came two weeks after four other inmates were charged with possessing synthetic marijuana at the prison that has been experiencing problems since January. The prison in Franklin Township was under lockdown twice in January for multiple incidents including assaults on two corrections officers.
Cunningham is charged by the state Department of Corrections with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats, court records indicate. He is accused of striking corrections officer Joshua Ferguson numerous times in the head about 7:15 a.m. June 17.
Davis is charged with possessing a weapon in the form of a sharpened toothbrush with an attached razor April 2.
Sainiak is charged with possessing a weapon, too, one constructed with melted plastic and sharpened to a point March 3.
Walker is accused of possessing synthetic marijuana March 1.
Willis is charged with possessing two strips of Suboxone Jan. 13.