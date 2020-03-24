CHARLEROI – Five Mon Valley residents were charged Tuesday with rioting in Charleroi in a disturbance spurred by someone breaking a vehicle’s windshield.
District Judge Eric Porter signed warrants for the arrests of: Bralee Quigley, 23, of Monessen; and Morris James Jones II, 18, Keyonta Marquinta Anthony McIntyre, 27, Farrah Berlin Pavlack, 19, and Erik Sean-Michael Spaziani, 24, all of Charleroi, court records show.
Police said officers were met with the disturbance about 11:10 a.m. Sunday when they discovered a vehicle blocking traffic outside 500 First St.
The group began screaming obscenities at each other and police, and at one point one of the suspects allegedly threatened to harm a police canine.
The five also face charges of failure to disperse, obstruction and disorderly conduct. Pavlack and Quigley face additional charges of resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of children. McIntyre was also charged with aggravated assault over the allegations involving the police canine.