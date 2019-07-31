Five people, including three firefighters, were injured in an explosion at a house on Park Lane in North Franklin Township on Wednesday afternoon.
The 3:50 p.m. explosion - which was felt for miles - leveled the house and damaged neighboring homes around the leveling the residence where it happened – 100 Park Lane property, which is off the 200 block of Park Avenue.
North Franklin Supervisor Bob Sabot said he'd spoken to township firefighters who told him three of their own – including Chief Dave Bane – plus the homeowner and a neighbor were injured. None of their injuries appeared to have been life-threatening.
He said firefighters were in the area to investigate a gas leak before the explosion occurred.
"There was a smell of gas in the neighborhood," Sabot said.
Christi Frauenholz of Canton, Ohio, whose husband was working at Washington & Jefferson College, said she heard the blast, and "we were about knocked off our feet."
Fearing a plane had crashed, she said she headed in the direction of a rising plume of smoke to see if anyone needed help.
"The lady in the house is OK," Frauenholz said. "She was in her house and smelled gas. She went outside, and as soon as she opened the garage door, (the house) exploded.
"I could not believe she came out of that house. The lady is alive, thank you, Jesus. She was sitting on a neighbor's step.
"She was bleeding from the ears and head, but she was able to walk to the ambulance."
Columbia Gas spokesman Lee Gierczynski wasn't immediately able to give details of what exactly had happened.
"That's going to be part of the investigation into this," he said.
He said the company shut off gas service for about 60 customers in the area "out of an abundance of caution."
"That's solely as a precaution to make sure the area was safe," he added.
Frauenholz described seeing insulation in treetops 35 feet above the ground. She said doors and windows were knocked from neighboring homes, but she did not know of anyone else who was hurt.
"Her house is literally gone," she said of the flattened home site.
The explosion could be heard and felt throughout the surrounding area. Workers at Washington Financial at South Main and West Wheeling Street came outside, fearing a vehicle had struck the building because of the way it shook.
Eleanor Rea was doing housework in the bedroom of her Park Avenue home just up the lane. Suddenly, she was on the floor.
"I went down," she said. "I don't know if (it was) automatic or what it was."
She and her husband, Gaylord, both 84, weren't hurt, but the blast caused damage throughout much of the house they share.
It shattered windows, knocking a door to a deck out of its frame and yanking down a chandelier, along with other parts of their ceiling. It also left a crack in an outer wall and caved in part of the roof.
Kelly Rosenbaum, who lives on Acheson Street in Washington about a half-mile from the explosion, said the blast damaged part of her roof.
"It was flash, bam, boom," Rosenbaum said. "Pieces of debris were flying everywhere."
She said debris from the explosion landed on nearby South Main Street.
Staff writers Gideon Bradshaw, Barbara S. Miller and Scott Beveridge contributed to this story.