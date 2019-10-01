State police are investigating a head-on crash that happened Saturday night on Route 18 in Morris Township, Washington County.
Police said that about 10:37 p.m., a southbound vehicle with one passenger crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle with two passengers. State police did not release the names of the five people involved in the crash.
Morris Township Fire Chief Dave Dietrich said all five people were adults and taken to nearby hospitals. He said the driver and passenger in the southbound vehicle were initially trapped inside because of the severity of the damage to the car.
Dietrich said they initially planned to fly those two patients to a Pittsburgh hospital by helicopter, but it was foggy that night and the helicopters would not have been able to land any closer to the scene than Washington County Airport. He said they decided to transport all the patients to area hospitals by ambulance.
State police reported one of the patients had a suspected serious injury.
Assisting Morris Township at the scene were firefighters from South Franklin and West Finley townships and the city of Washington. Southwest EMS and Ambulance and Chair also responded to the scene.