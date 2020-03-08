Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Last year, Jessica and Frank Besedick happened to be in Berlin, Ohio, on Good Friday and Easter weekend. In search of their usual meal for the Christian observance, they went looking for a local fish fry, but had to settle for ordering fish at a Hoss’s Steak & Seahouse instead.
“There was none,” Jessica Besedick said. “They didn’t know what a fish fry was.”
The letdown was an exception for the married couple from Carroll Township. On the first Friday of Lent last week, they were among the volunteers who were at St. Katharine of Drexel in Bentleyville. Frank was among the Knights of Columbus who were cooking fish, shrimp, crab cakes and other dishes in the kitchen. Jessica helped fill takeout orders in the parish hall.
The tradition has its roots in the Christian practice of abstaining from other types of meat on Fridays during the 40 days of Lent. It’s most commonly associated with Roman Catholicism, but in Southwestern Pennsylvania, those events are also held by volunteer fire departments, veterans groups and churches of other denominations – pretty much anyone who wants to bring people together and raise some funds.
One of those is St. Paul AME Church, where the Rev. Dr. Kary Williams Jr. was frying up cod and catfish for sandwiches the same Friday.
“They call me the ‘Catfish King,’” said Williams, who said he was born on the Gulf of Mexico in Texas, his home state, but as a pastor has moved around often, and introduces his churches to catfish, which he cooks with a secret recipe he declined to reveal. Since he became pastor of the Ridge Avenue church a year and a half ago, it’s started holding fish fries on Fridays in the summer and during the Lenten season. He said the weekly events draw “close to 100” people on a good day.
“Catfish is pretty popular,” Williams said. “We sell a lot of catfish, but we sell quite a bit of cod, too.”
He said Lent – which commemorates the scriptural story of Jesus Christ’s 40 days of fasting in the desert before his death and resurrection – isn’t only a Roman Catholic observance.
“To me, it’s a learning experience,” Williams said. “It’s an opportunity to draw closer to God.”
Back in the St. Katharine Drexel, Dorothy Brova and her friend Eileen Dziak, both longtime parishioners, were enjoying a late lunch.
Brova said she’s one of the volunteers who make pierogies in the church basement before holidays and other events, including the Lenten feasts. Meals come with a free drink and dessert.
The fish fries there are so well attended – drawing 400 or 500 people over the course of a day – that the parish held one on each of the three Fridays before Lent and on Ash Wednesday.
“They’re quite popular in the area,” said Dziak. “People look forward to them. I know I do.”
