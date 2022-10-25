Waynesburg University was awarded a one-time grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation to benefit multiple programs within the sciences.
Through FirstEnergy’s Investing with Purpose initiative, the university will receive $35,811 to purchase state-of-the-art tools to implement advances in the technology available for use by faculty and students.
