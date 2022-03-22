First-time home buyers may be eligible for up to $5,000 toward downpayment and closing costs through the First Front Door program (FFD), funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.
Under FFD, qualified home buyers can receive a 3-to-1 matching contribution from a participating FFD lender.
“That means for every $1 you contribute, you can receive $3 in grant assistance, up to a maximum of $5,000,” said Jonathan Weaver, housing counselor at Mon Valley Initiative (MVI).
Qualified first-time home buyers can use FFD grants toward closing costs and downpayment assistance on eligible properties that are intended as the primary residence of the home buyer at the time of program enrollment.
Eligible homes include single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums and modular units. Manufactured homes may be eligible if they are permanently affixed to a site. Investment properties are not eligible for FFD assistance.
First Front Door funds are available on a first-come, first served basis.
Eligibility requirements are:
- Being a first-time home buyer (applicant has not owned a home in the past three years, or owned only as a married person and is now single)
- Having an income at or below 80% of the area median income
- Being willing to complete four hours of home ownership counseling (Approved counseling is offered through Mon Valley initiative).
Free personalized counseling from MVI and help to apply for the First Front Door program is available by contacting Weaver at 412-464-4000, ext. 4008, 724-565-8040, ext. 1, or jweaver@monvalleyintiative.com.