High school students from across the country will travel to California University of Pennsylvania next week to put their robotics skills on display.
The 2022 Greater Pittsburgh Regional challenge of the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics Competition is scheduled for March 16 to 19 at California's Convocation Center.
This year's theme – RAPID REACT presented by the Boeing Co. – challenges teams to use innovative engineering and creative thinking skills to reimagine the future of high-speed travel. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the competition.
"The students get about six weeks to design and build a robot that is capable of accomplishing the different challenges and the game that's set forth for the particular year," said Dr. Jennifer Wilburn, associate professor in California's department of computer science, information systems and engineering technology.
Alliances of three teams use their robots to relocate cargo on a tarmac, using tool kits and utilities provided by FIRST. Points are earned by delivering the cargo to goal zones using all of the characteristics of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
"The basic concept is promoting STEM for high school students and promoting all of the things that go along with STEM education," said Wilburn, who has served as a judge in the competition since 2014.
Students also interact with professional engineers and learn sophisticated software and hardware. It's also a chance for the students to share their knowledge beyond the classroom in "coopertition."
"We practice gracious professionalism," explained Daphne Frownfelter, FIRST regional director. "Teams actually go into the pits, walk up and down the aisle and ask, 'Do you need help?' They share parts. They share tools. They share knowledge."
Another important component of the competition is developing an entrepreneurship plan, which involves fundraising and sustainability.
"In order to be on the team, they need to get sponsors," Frownfelter said. "These kids are not only learning coding and mechanical engineering and electrical engineering, they're also learning leadership skills. It's never been about the robots. It's about growing kids."
There are 23 teams representing western and central Pennsylvania taking part in the competition. These teams include the Titanium Titans from Canonsburg, representing the Creative Learning Collaborative; Horsepower from Chartiers Valley High School, and Girls of Steel, which is comprised of students from a number of western Pennsylvania high schools.
"Teams can be built around a high school, they can be built around a CTC (commercial and technical center), they can be built around a community in general," Wilburn said. "If a certain neighborhood has a number of kids and they want to put a team together, they can start a team."
Wilburn said some teams will come adorned in full regalia, including a team that sports fedoras each year.
Following the Greater Pittsburgh Regional, several teams will advance to the championship round, scheduled for April 20-23 in Houston. Teams can qualify to earn more than $80 million in college scholarships.
The Greater Pittsburgh Regional is sponsored by California University, the Heinz Endowments and the Howmet Aerospace Foundation.