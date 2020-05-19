EIGHTY FOUR – Thirty-five local first-responder organizations have received grants totaling more than $130,000 from the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund at the Washington County Community Foundation. The grants will help purchase a variety of items including rescue tools, personal protective equipment, and firearms, as well as support critical facility upgrades.
Range Resources Community Relations Specialist Christina Kramer said, “Helping our first responders has been an important initiative of Range’s charitable giving program, and COVID-19 has put their immediate needs sharply into focus. Every day, with every response, emergency services providers show courage, commitment, and sacrifice in our community, and the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund has provided us with the opportunity to show our commitment to them.”
Established by its namesake in 2018, the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund supports fire and police departments and other emergency management services organizations in Range’s core operating area. The fund was made possible through the partnership of Range and its many contractors. Since it was launched, the fund has increased its grant distributions by more than 73%.
“We are extremely grateful to Range Resources for leading the way in its commitment to local first responders. We hope others might follow their example, inspired by the recent selfless and heroic efforts of emergency personnel during the COVID-19 virus,” WCCF President & CEO Betsie Trew said. “The Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund was the WCCF’s first funding source dedicated to first responder organizations. Through this three-year partnership with Range Resources, the fund has cumulatively awarded over $330,000 in grants to help the organizations that serve and protect our region.”
The recipients were:
Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Avella Volunteer Fire Department, Canonsburg Police Department, Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Canton Township Fire Company, Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company 1, Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company 2, Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company 3, Chartiers Township Police Department, Chartiers Township Volunteer Fire Department, Claysville Volunteer Fire Department, Fallowfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson Township Police Department, Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald Police Department, McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Township Police Department, North Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company, North Strabane Township Volunteer Fire Department, Slovan Volunteer Fire Department, Smith Township Police Department, South Strabane Fire Department, South Strabane Township Police Department, SouthBridge Emergency Medical Service, Taylorstown Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Regional SWAT Team, West Alexander Volunteer Fire Department, West Finley Volunteer Fire Company and West Middletown Volunteer Fire Department.