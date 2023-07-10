Good Neighbors Fund

Area first responders shared in grants totaling $159,500 through the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund at the Washington County Community Foundation.

Grants totaling $159,500 from the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund at the Washington County Community Foundation were awarded to 32 local first responder organizations. The grants will help purchase a variety of items including rescue tools, personal protective equipment, and communication devices as well as support facility upgrades.

Established in 2018, the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund supports fire and police departments and other emergency management services organizations in Range’s core operating area. The fund was made possible through the partnership of Range and its contractors.

