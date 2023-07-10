Grants totaling $159,500 from the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund at the Washington County Community Foundation were awarded to 32 local first responder organizations. The grants will help purchase a variety of items including rescue tools, personal protective equipment, and communication devices as well as support facility upgrades.
Established in 2018, the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund supports fire and police departments and other emergency management services organizations in Range’s core operating area. The fund was made possible through the partnership of Range and its contractors.
Max Oravetz, field security coordinator for Range Resources, said, “We appreciate the dedication and hard work of our first responders; they are always there for all of us when we need them the most. We hope the Good Neighbors Fund can help make their jobs a little easier, and our communities a little safer.”
As part of the 2023 competitive grant cycle, the following organizations received awards ranging from $5,000 to $10,000: Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Avella Volunteer Fire Department, Burgettstown Area School District Police, Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Canton Township Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad, Chartiers Township, Citizens Hose Company No. 5, Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Company, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95, Frazer Township, Hanover Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association (Washington County), Hopewell Township Police (Beaver County), Independence Township Police Department (Beaver County), Independence Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 (Beaver County), Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company of Eldersville, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald Police Department, McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, Midway Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County), Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Township Police, North Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company, North Strabane Township Police Department, North Strabane Volunteer Fire Department, Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company, Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services, Slovan Volunteer Fire Department, South Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department, South Strabane Township Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and West Alexander Volunteer Fire Department.
“Our partnership with Range Resources on this fund has resulted in approximately $750,000 to local first responder organizations,” said Betsie Trew, WCCF president and CEO. “Prior to this partnership the Community Foundation’s support of first responder organizations was limited because we lacked the financial resources to issue meaningful grants in this area. We help Range by securing and vetting the grant applications, issuing the award payments, and obtaining grant reports. Range helps us by providing the financial resources to make meaningful grants to help keep our community safe. It has been a wonderful partnership.”
