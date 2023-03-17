First Responders

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

First responders Lorenzo Garino, left, and Clyde Wilhelm, stand alongside Washington fire Chief Chris Richer, North Strabane fire Chief Rich Yosi and South Strabane fire Chief Jordan Cramer at the Washington County commissioners meeting Thursday.

The Washington County commissioners approved the framework of a multimillion-dollar upgrade to the county’s emergency services radio system Thursday despite the objections from several first responders who spoke in opposition to the changes over concerns about its reliability.

The $22.545 million bid by Tait/MRA Inc./PMC Wireless was selected over a more expensive proposal from Motorola, which the first responders preferred because they thought it would allow for better communication over the current system that they said has proven to be troublesome.

