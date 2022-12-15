NPP 1

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Ali Doyle, regional representative for Gov. Tom Wolf, left, and Jamie Colecchi, CEO of the Mon Valley Alliance at Wednesday’s announcement of the Charleroi Neighborhood Partnership Program, the first such program in the mid-Mon Valley

A six-year plan was announced Wednesday that will drive $1.5 million into Charleroi for community improvement projects and social services.

The first Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) to be established in the mid-Mon Valley was developed through a partnership of the Mon Valley Alliance, the Greater Charleroi Community Development Corp. and several nonprofits and business partners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In