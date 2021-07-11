What better entertainment than a band named Ruff House for an event called Woofstock?
Members of the group donated their time and talents for a sizzling set at Mingo Creek County Park, the site of Sunday’s dog-and-human show, so to speak, for the benefit of the Washington Area Humane Society.
“This is the first year for an in-person event,” Taylor Duda, the society’s assistant director of community engagement, said. “Last year, we attempted to do it. Everything was canceled.”
A virtual version did take place, but that was no match for this year’s day of fun in Nottingham Township.
Oh, and some colorful birds joined the festivities, thanks to Heart and Soul Parrot Rescue of West Mifflin.
The event featured contests for canines, an agility course and scent trail, more than 30 local pet vendors, food and dessert trucks, and Adoption Row.
“They’re getting treats and getting petted, and hopefully finding some homes,” Duda said.
Woofstock’s fundraising goal was $25,000, and she reported that as of Sunday morning, $20,000 had been pledged toward the humane society’s caring for animals at its 10,000-square-foot no-kill shelter in North Strabane Township.
“We are completely reopened to the public. Anyone can come up and look at dogs, look at cats and do adoptions,” she said. “We’re excited to welcome people back and see faces.”
For more information, visit www.washingtonpashelter.org.