Police Crime Tape

Early evidence suggests that the homicide rate is declining nationwide, and that has proven to be true so far this year in Washington County.

The Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) issued its mid-year report Thursday, which found a 9.4% drop in homicides across 30 cities through the first half of 2023. The CCJ is a nonpartisan organization that tracks crime rates across the United States.

