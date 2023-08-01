The city of Washington is throwing a party Friday to celebrate its birthday as well as the kickoff of the Pony League World Series.
A First Friday event is set for 4 to 8 p.m. in the Main Street Pavilion, and with all that is planned for the occasion, time will be taken to observe the 100th anniversary of Washington’s incorporation as a city, as well as the upcoming Pony League World Series.
Shana Brown, Main Street manager for the Washington Business District Authority, said this year’s previous First Fridays have been successful, spurring the desire to hold this one.
“The Observer-Reporter has done two First Fridays this year and they were just huge successes,” she said. “We really weren’t planning on having another one, but because of the massive success of the first two, it’s back by popular demand.”
Brown said originally there was a Saturday event planned for the Pony League World Series, but the decision was made to celebrate everything together.
“We were trying to brainstorm ways to get the community more involved with the Pony League World Series,” she said. “It’s such a huge deal for our region and especially our downtown, and it never really got to be showcased. Because of the success of the First Fridays theme, we decided to make this a big celebration of community pride.”
The members of this year’s Washington County Pony League team will be introduced along with the eight Pony Princess finalists.
Washington has hosted the majority of the Pony World Series tournaments since the inaugural edition in 1952. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Aug. 11-16.
Plus, to mark 100 years as a city, there will be an introduction of city officials, including members of council and Mayor Scott Putnam.
Washington was incorporated as a borough on Feb. 13, 1810, and became a city of the third class in 1923.
Also planned for the evening are vendors, food, bouncy houses, entertainment for the kids, live music and a classic car show.
“We’re going to have kind of an Americana theme, a throwback,” Brown said. “There will be vintage cars there. The band will be playing some oldies. It will be a great night.”
