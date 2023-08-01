firstfridays-3.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Zayden Harmon of Washington is stylin’ in his neon shades at First Fridays held June 2. “He loves cars the most,” said Harmon’s mother, Dejanira Okorn.

The city of Washington is throwing a party Friday to celebrate its birthday as well as the kickoff of the Pony League World Series.

A First Friday event is set for 4 to 8 p.m. in the Main Street Pavilion, and with all that is planned for the occasion, time will be taken to observe the 100th anniversary of Washington’s incorporation as a city, as well as the upcoming Pony League World Series.

