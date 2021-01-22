The Washington County Local Share Account committee opened its 2021 hearings with an old friend. A very, very old friend.
Dave Scofield, director of Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, was the first presenter to make a pitch for grant money during the 14th annual hearings on Thursday afternoon. Meadowcroft is the oldest site of human habitation in North America, dating back 19,000 years, and the director requested $522,919 during his hearing. The funds, he said, would go toward renovating the complex outside Avella.
“We are planning to expand and enhance our visitors center to create more program space – for public and school groups,” Scofield said. Plans also call for improved entry, construction of a pavilion area and creating a pedestrian trail leading to the rockshelter.
“We want to make it better to so we can rent the facility to more groups, to enhance revenue.”
Meadowcroft kicked off two days of hearings, conducted virtually for the first time because of the pandemic, and delayed for nearly a month for the same reason. Seventy-one entities throughout the county – municipalities, sewer and water authorities, schools, hospitals and nongovernmental organizations – are proposing projects totaling $18.2 million.
The amount available, however, is $6.6 million – gambling revenue from the Meadows Racetrack & Casino. That figure is down $300,000 from a year ago, thanks to a health crisis that has twice shuttered all casinos statewide for a combined three months-plus.
There were 43 five-minute hearings on Thursday, and there will be 28 on Friday morning. (The proceedings are streamed online, on YouTube, through a link on the county website.) The LSA committee, chaired by Jeff Kotula, is expected to meet Friday afternoon to recommend projects to be funded, vote on them and forward them to the county commissioners for final approval.
Proposals fall into four categories: community improvement, economic improvement, public interest and job training. The Redevelopment Authority of Washington County processes applications and administers grants for projects that are selected.
Sarah Collier, executive director of the Washington Business District Authority and its Main Street manager, made back-to-back pitches early on the initial day. The authority is requesting $30,400 for the Downtown Washington Small Business Technical Assistance Program and $100,000 for the Downtown Washington Facade Improvement Program.
On the first, she said there “is a segment of small business owners who have kept going but are struggling with opportunities. Our proposal would connect small businesses with technical assistance. We want to make sure that owners not only can stay in business, but thrive.”
The three-year-old facade program, Collier said, has resulted in $824,000 in awards for 41 projects. “But,” she added, “there are a half-dozen projects we’ve not been able to fund. We could use (the money).”
Laura Magone and Ken Kulak, representing the Monongahela Area Historical Society, requested $97,000 for phase II of the David Longwell House restoration. The historic structure, dating to 1872, is in need of interior and exterior work, especially accessibility inside and out.
“We’ve continued to make small improvements with our own money,” Kulak said, referring to the society. “It’s bigger-ticket items we need help with.”
Kotula pointed out that the historical organization received LSA funding last year. Kulak responded that the work was to go out to bid in October, but was delayed. “We should be ready to go in a few weeks and should finish in late spring or early summer. Once we get through this phase, we can start displaying exhibits.”
Friday’s hearings will begin at 8 a.m. when TRPIL – Transitional Paths to Independent Living – requests $250,000 for a consumer/personal care attendant training kitchen.