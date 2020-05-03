Pennsylvania health officials reported the first COVID-19 death in Greene County on Sunday.
The fatality was one of 26 new deaths statewide from the highly contagious coronavirus that the Department of Health said had been counted from the previous day. The agency said a total of 962 cases meant there have been 49,267 cases in the state to date.
Greene County’s total positive cases were 27, the same as the previous day’s figure. One new case was reported in Washington, bringing the total there to 119.
Additional information on the death in Greene – including when the death actually occurred and where – wasn’t immediately available. Information released by state officials did show that the person was not a resident of a nursing home or other long-term care facility.
A total of 2,444 deaths from coronavirus infections have been reported statewide.