Alzheimer's Heat Map

This map presents a depiction of the Alzheimer’s dementia prevalence estimates in the 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

For the first time, county-level estimates for Alzheimer’s disease prevalence have been released.

The data shows that Washington and Fayette counties appear to fall in line with many of the commonwealth’s 67 counties while Greene shows one of the lowest incidence rates in the state.

