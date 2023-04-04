EPK check

David Louis, Vice President/Area Leader at First Commonwealth Bank, hand delivered a $1,000 contribution to the Washington County Community Foundation for the WCCF’s EPK Fund. Accepting the contribution on behalf of the WCCF is Leslie Briggs, Scholarship Program Associate. Created by the WCCF as a pass-through fund to accept qualifying contributions from the Commonwealth’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, the EPK Fund awards need-based scholarships to families whose child attends a prequalified preschool program in Washington County. Cumulatively, more than $450,000 in scholarships have been awarded from the EPK Fund. In addition to the EPK Fund, the foundation also accepts EITC contributions for other need-based scholarships as well as for grants to local public school districts. Businesses who are interested in learning how they may receive tax credits of 75% to 100% for qualifying contributions to the WCCF are encouraged to contact the foundation at 724-222-6330.

