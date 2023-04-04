David Louis, Vice President/Area Leader at First Commonwealth Bank, hand delivered a $1,000 contribution to the Washington County Community Foundation for the WCCF’s EPK Fund. Accepting the contribution on behalf of the WCCF is Leslie Briggs, Scholarship Program Associate. Created by the WCCF as a pass-through fund to accept qualifying contributions from the Commonwealth’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, the EPK Fund awards need-based scholarships to families whose child attends a prequalified preschool program in Washington County. Cumulatively, more than $450,000 in scholarships have been awarded from the EPK Fund. In addition to the EPK Fund, the foundation also accepts EITC contributions for other need-based scholarships as well as for grants to local public school districts. Businesses who are interested in learning how they may receive tax credits of 75% to 100% for qualifying contributions to the WCCF are encouraged to contact the foundation at 724-222-6330.
Latest News
- Son's cellphone is a 'literal lifeline'
- EDITORIAL: Pennsylvania lawmakers must enact sensible gun safety legislation
- LETTER: Trail is maintained by volunteers
- OP-ED: News that makes you sick
- First Commonwealth donates to WCCF fund
- IU1 parent group meeting scheduled
- DEP crew restores Pike Run in Daisytown
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.