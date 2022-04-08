Firefly Gardens, a downtown Washington green space that "gets you outside to discover new outdoor spaces," will hold an open house on May 7, in advance of its grand opening.
Guests can tour the gardens and visit the 40 lineal-foot mural from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children also can create make-and-take gifts for their mothers or a special adult in their lives for Mother's Day.
Located behind Freedom Transit Center on East Chestnut Street, Firefly Gardens is a 100-by-100-foot oasis that houses a greenhouse and gardens – among them, vegetable, herb, and a native plant demonstration garden – and a performance area.
A natural walkway leads to a shaded area for sitting, reading or relaxing.
It is the creation of Pam Kilgore, founder of WashPa Outdoors, who is passionate about the outdoors and outdoor programs for children and adults.
"City residents should have a nice outdoor space to walk to and enjoy the outdoors, as well as a chance to participate in community gardening," said Kilgore. "Just because someone lives in a city, doesn’t mean that they can’t get outdoors for some sunshine and fresh air."
The project was launched a year ago, and volunteers from schools – both local and as far away as the state of California – and local organizations have assisted with its installation and plantings.
"This has been a true community effort," said Kilgore.
One of the highlights of the gardens is a three-panel mural that was designed by Washington & Jefferson College students Haile Nudelman and Abbie Ciasullo.
Students from local schools, including Trinity Area and Washington school districts and Washington & Jefferson College, along with groups of artists, including from Citizens Library and women from Turning Point, contributed to the mural, Kilgore said. Additional mural panels will be completed and installed.
"The students have enjoyed being part of this project, and we look forward to seeing it all in place in downtown Washington," said Washington Park Elementary School art teacher Laura Dowiak.
Firefly Gardens has been converted from a parking garage on East Chestnut Street.
"The thing I like about the location is it's centrally located to so much of downtown," said Kilgore.
Kilgore plans to hold workshops on growing vegetables and herbs, and planting from seed to harvest. She also envisions the performance space being used for mini-concerts and other events.
Additional events are being planned for the Firefly Gardens Open House. Visit Washpaoutdoors on Facebook or WashPa Outdoors on Instagram for details.
For more information on how groups and individuals can participate at the Firefly Gardens, contact Kilgore on Facebook or Instagram.