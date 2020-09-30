Emergency personnel from at least four municipalities responded to a Wednesday afternoon house fire in Peters Township.

The fire was reported after 3 p.m. at 130 Clara Drive, a partially unpaved no-outlet street off Irishtown Road just south of the Bethel Park line.

Firefighters from Bethel Park and North Strabane, Peters and Upper St. Clair townships were observed battling the blaze, which appeared to be under control as of 4:30. A Peters Township VFW 764 Ambulance Service vehicle also was present.

Traffic on Irishtown Road was impacted, with an Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department official directing traffic around emergency vehicles.

Comment from officials was unavailable at the scene.

In December, a fire at 131 Clara Lane claimed the life of Robert Gries, 84.

Man identified in fatal Peters Township fire

