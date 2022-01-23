Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.