A woman was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a fire in Buffalo Township Sunday morning.
According to Washington County 911, crews responded to a fire at 135 East Buffalo Church Road at about 8:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find an upstairs bedroom on fire, with heavy fire visible.
"There was fire coming out of the top of the roof," said Dave Hilderbrand, Claysville fire chief, adding that it took about 15-20 minutes to get the fire under control.
The victim of the blaze was taken by ambulance to UPMC Mercy Hospital, according to the 911 report. There were two children between the ages of 7 and 15 that the 911 supervisor thought were going to be placed with family members. However, the status of three dogs was not known as of Sunday morning.
Hilderbrand said Sunday morning's wintry conditions did not have much of an effect on their efforts.
"Other than slips, trips and falls, no," Hilderbrand said.
Fire departments at the scene included Claysville, South Franklin, North Franklin and Taylorstown. Ambulance and Chair Service also responded to the scene.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours.