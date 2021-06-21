City police, firefighters and Washington County Ambulance and Chair Service Saturday afternoon rescued a large black dog from a house fire in the city of Washington, and helped her overcome smoke inhalation.
Washington firefighters, assisted by North Strabane Township and Peters Township fire department and Bentleyville’s Rapid Intervention Team, battled the blaze and pulled the dog, who was in a crate on the second floor, to safety.
Firefighters, police and Ambulance and Chair personnel rubbed the dog’s chest and administered oxygen through a mask, and their good deed paid off when the lucky pup, who had lain unmoving for several minutes, unsteadily got to her feet.
“Everything worked out as well as it could have,” said Washington County Fire Department Chief Jerry Coleman.
Coleman said city police officers initially attempted to reach the second floor to rescue the dog, the heavy smoke and no visibility hindered their efforts.
The first crews on scene went into the house to get the canine.
The occupants of the house, Soloman and Dawna Chambers, were able to tell firefighters exactly where the dog was located.
Coleman said several firefighters and members of EMS have undergone humane society classes on animal rescue.
As the terrier mix began to walk around, tail wagging, police officers and firefighters poured water on her and patted her.
City firefighters said the fire began on the second floor of a home at 769½ Broad Street at around 2:30 p.m.
Coleman said the fire, which is under investigation, began in an upstairs bedroom and was likely caused by an electrical problem.
“There was a lot of damage, and the couple lost a lot of the contents (of the house),” said Coleman.
They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
No other injuries were reported.