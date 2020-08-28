Canton Township firefighter Melvin Johnson devoted most of his life to the fire department.
Throughout his 50 years with the department, he served in many roles, including assistant chief and vice president. He accompanied firefighters on calls into his 80s.
Johnson’s run ended on Aug. 21, when he succumbed to congestive heart failure and other health ailments.
On Thursday, area fire departments made sure “The Boss Man” had a proper sendoff.
Johnson’s casket was placed on the back of a 1979 Seagrave fire truck, and on the fireman’s final ride, the truck passed by Washington Fire Department – where as a boy Johnson spent much of his time – before driving past other local fire departments as firefighters stood outside to pay their respect.
The truck came to a stop at Johnson’s final resting place, the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, where it was greeted by ladder trucks from the Washington and Peters Township fire departments.
The ride was a fitting tribute to Johnson, who still visited the fire department until near the end of his life.
Canton Township Fire Chief Dave Gump and Johnson worked together for more than 44 years, and the two were very close.
“Everybody loved Melvin. I’ve known him for about 45 years, and I’ve never seen him mad, not one time. He didn’t say a bad word about anybody. He was always smiling, all the time,” said Gump, who has served as chief for more than 20 years. “He was one of my persuaders to join the department. He’s a big reason why I joined. Everybody called him The Boss Man. Mel was the boss, and he’d tell me, ‘One of these days, you’re going to be the boss.’”
Johnson had always wanted to be a firefighter.
His son, Mark, and Gump said Johnson told them stories about hanging out at the fire station as a boy, and chasing after the fire trucks when the firefighters got calls.
Johnson frequently shared his experiences with the younger firefighters.
“He had a huge influence on the younger guys. When the new ones would come in, Melvin would sit every one of them down and tell them what fire service was about,” recalled Gump. “We listened to everything he said.”
Cody Gump, Dave’s son, met Johnson when he was 2 years old, and served with him at the fire department for 16 years.
Now a professional firefighter for Peters Township Fire Department, Cody Gump said Johnson’s passion for fire service and for the Canton Township Fire Department left an impact on him.
“He was the heart and soul of the fire department. With his passing, a piece of our department went with him. We are going to miss him,” said Cody Gump.
Mark Johnson said he learned about integrity, honesty, respect and patience by watching his father conduct his life.
“He showed us how to live a good life, how to serve the community, and how to help others,” said Mark. “He was never worried about himself; he was always worried about everyone else. No matter who he met – it could be a homeless person, a doctor, a lawyer, a small child – my dad would have a conversation with them. We grew up poor, but we really didn’t know because he did his best to provide for us. The way he carried himself and the way he handled things is amazing. He was a modest man, and he never asked for anything.”
Johnson, a perfectionist, worked as a handyman in the Washington area, where he did home improvement projects such as carpet installation and painting many of the homes in East Washington.
On family drives, Johnson often pointed out the large homes he had painted, noting in particular the dormers, cornices and turrets he meticulously completed.
He also took pride in the appearance of the fire department. Johnson liked to clean and detail the fire trucks, strip and wax the floors for the annual Christmas party, sweep the floors, and keep the firehouse nearly spotless.
“He had a lot of pride in everything he did. He would stay as long as he needed to in order to make sure it was done right,” said Cody Gump.
Mark Johnson also served as a Canton Township firefighter for a number of years, and enjoyed the opportunity to work alongside his father.
“He had such a great sense of humor, and he always made us laugh at the department,” he said. “He always had stories about it.”
In the last couple of months of Johnson’s life, Mark drove his father to the fire hall, where he would walk around the parking lot, aided by his walker, to get some exercise and talk with the firefighters.
Mark said his father loved his family – including six children, 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren – and his fire department family, “and the two meshed.”
Even during his last hospital stay, when he knew he had little time left, Johnson wasn’t worried about himself. He was concerned about Dave Gump, who had undergone back surgery, and he asked his daughter, Lisa, to text him how his friend was doing.
Johnson, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, also took pictures and kept newspaper clippings and documents of the Canton Township Fire Department, unintentionally chronicling the history of the department and his life as a firefighter.
“What he left us is amazing,” said Mark Johnson. “I’m glad that we have all of this. We can see what he did, the life he led, and really appreciate it.”