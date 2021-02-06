Firefighters in Fayette County were called out to two separate structure fires Saturday morning.
A blaze that started about 4:30 a.m. destroyed Liberty Bell Antiques at 143 E. Main St. in Uniontown. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Buck Griffith, chief of the Uniontown Volunteer Fire Department, though it doesn't appear to be suspicious.
"It's going to be a total loss," Griffith said.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury, and he was treated at Uniontown Hospital and released.
Fire companies from Hopwood, Connellsville, Murraysville, and West Leisenring, along with North Union, South Union and Washington townships assisted.
At the same time, firefighters were also dealing with an apartment fire Masontown. More details will be provided as they become available.