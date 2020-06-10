Multiple fire crews responded just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a house fire at 152 Fulton St. in North Franklin Township.
Fire Chief Dave Bane said the family was not home at the time of the fire. He said they don’t yet know a cause, but it likely started at the back of the house. The state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.
Some animals were rescued from the house, including two rabbits.
Bane said they didn’t have any issues extinguishing the fire, and Ambulance and Chair staff kept them hydrated.
“We picked the hottest day of the year,” Bane said. “But we had water on it quick.”
Assisting North Franklin at the scene were firefighters from Washington, South Strabane, Canton and South Franklin.