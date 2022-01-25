Damage from a fire in Independence Township last week was so extensive the state police fire marshal was unable to determine how it started.
Emergency crews responded to 1871 Avella Road just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bill Maidment, assistant chief of the Avella Volunteer Fire Department.
“It was pretty much fully involved already. We did an exterior attack only because the first floor had already collapsed,” Maidment said.
There were six adults in the house at the time of the fire. One man suffered minor burns on his foot, according to Maidment. He went to the hospital before fire crews arrived on scene.
Maidment said the American Red Cross was contacted to offer assistance.
According to state police, the structure’s instability meant the fire marshal could not determine the cause and origin, but they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.
State police placed the value of the home and its contents at $50,000.