Fire departments were called out twice within eight hours for a house fire in Canonsburg.
Canonsburg fire Chief Tim Solobay said his department first responded to the home at 240 Lincoln Ave. about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. He said the resident, Dan Taylor, came home to find the front room on fire. He was out of the building and no injuries were reported.
Solobay said faulty wiring is suspected to have caused the electrical fire.
North Strabane, Houston, Peters, Cecil and Chartiers fire departments assisted at the scene until about 11 p.m.
Solobay said at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Canonsburg police patrolled the area to check on the house. He said officers found Taylor at the house, allegedly trying to salvage belongings.
Solobay said at 4:20 a.m., they were called back to the house for a “rekindle,” and when they arrived, it was “fully involved.”
“The second call is definitely a suspicious fire,” Solobay said. “We had the fire out and everything like the power and gas was all shut off. It was done.”
The state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of both fires.
Solobay said the first round of fire had pretty much destroyed the house. After the second call Wednesday, there wasn’t much left of the house. He said they had plenty of manpower and no issues putting the fire out.