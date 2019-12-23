A Donora woman was displaced from her Monday after an apparent electrical fire damaged the second story of her residence.
Emergency crews responded to 1025 McKean Ave. in the borough at about 1:20 p.m. following reports the second story was on fire.
The homeowner, IdaJean Godfrey, 70, was at work when the fire started.
Patty Beck, who lives across the street and is Godfrey's coworker at Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, called 911 when she returned home from work and saw large flames coming out of the second story windows.
"I called our boss and said, 'Can you get a hold of IdaJean? Her house is on fire,'" Beck said.
Godfrey lived in the house with her two cats, Patience and Munchkin. It was not immediately clear if the cats had survived the fire.
Godfrey said firefighters told her the fire may have been electrical.
"I disconnected everything, but I think my cats hit something," Godfrey said.
Though the fire means Godfrey cannot currently live in the house, she said she will be able to stay with relatives.
Donora Volunteer Fire Company and Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.
Donora Mayor James McDonough II said crews responded quickly and were able to stop the fire from spreading.