A fire spread quickly through a house in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, displacing its residents.
Crews were called to 244 Burton Ave. about 4:39 p.m., according to Washington Fire Department Chief Chris Richer.
Richer said the fire started in the kitchen in the rear of the home.
“It surprised us how much the fire spread,” Richer said.
According to Richer, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Several people escaped the fire, though Richer could not say how many were living there, as some left the scene before first responders could communicate with them.
“Most of them scattered on the scene. We weren’t able to stay in communication with many,” Richer said.
One man was treated at a local hospital and released later that evening with minor injuries.
According to Richer, the Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.
Richer said they were concerned the fire would damage neighboring homes, but crews were able to keep it contained.
“Our crews were able to get on scene quickly and find the fire’s origins, and get it extinguished before it took the house and the houses next door,” Richer said.
The scene was clear by about 7:30 p.m. Fire departments from South Strabane, North Strabane and Peters Township also responded.
