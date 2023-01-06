A fire destroyed a Union Township home Friday morning and displaced four people.
Elrama Fire Company Chief Lenny Bailey said they received a call at about 11:30 a.m. for a wood burner on fire at 42 Ramage Ave.
"By the time any fire trucks got here, the house was fully involved. The fire was through the roof," Bailey said.
All four residents made it out of the home, and one was hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation. Bailey said there were no severe injuries. The Salvation Army is assisting the displaced residents.
Also in the home were three cats. While one made it out alive, two were unaccounted for, according to Bailey.
Anna Magill, who lives across the street from the home, at first did not think much of the smoke she saw coming from the house.
"I actually didn't pay attention to it. He has a chimney that he uses when he burns wood. I came out on my porch to see what was going on. That's when I saw the clouds of smoke," Magill said.
Bailey said the exact cause of the fire will be investigated by the fire marshal.
In addition to Elrama, fire departments from Blaine Hill, Bethel Park, Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills and Finleyville.
Staff writer Katherine Mansfield contributed to this story
