Multiple fire companies responded to a storage building that was destroyed by fire just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in Nottingham Township.
The building, which sat about a quarter-mile off 820 Sugar Run Road, stored a forklift, tools and propane gas, according to North Strabane Township fire Chief Mark Grimm.
No one was inside the building, and no injuries were reported, Grimm said, but the building and contents were destroyed. Grimm said the fire appears to be accidental, but the state police fire marshal was called to investigate.
Assisting North Strabane were firefighters from Valley Inn, Finleyville and Bentleyville.