A man was taken by ambulance to a hospital with burns to his hands and face after a fire destroyed his mobile home in South Franklin Township Tuesday night.
Another resident and a 4-year-old child were also in the home about 10:40 p.m. when the fire started, according to South Franklin Township Assistant Fire Chief John Fidazzo. He said all three made it out of the home, at 60 Gayle Drive in the Brookhaven mobile home park, without life-threatening injuries.
The owner of the trailer was transported to a hospital, while the 4-year-old and the other resident were taken to a hospital “by private vehicle to be checked out,” Fidazzo said.
He said the fire may have started in a bedroom, but “it went up fast.” It was destroyed, Fidazzo said. The cause is still unknown, but the state police fire marshal is investigating.
The residents made plans to stay with other family members, Fidazzo said.
A neighboring home was saved by firefighting efforts, Fidazzo said, though it did sustain “very minor heat damage” with some melted plastic on the porch.
North Franklin and Morris Township fire departments assisted, he said.
